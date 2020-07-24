Entertainment of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Comedian Waris, Ghana's celebrated comedian

Comedian Waris

Abdul Umaru Waris, a professional stand up comedian, popularly known as Comedian Waris joins the few celebrated comedians in Ghana.



Being recognized for his creative contents and hilarious jokes, Waris was blessed with numerous ambassadorial deals.



Waris had his stand up professional debut at the comedy club, Comedy Express; a show organized by DKB. His hard work and determination pushed him on to better his craft and soon after he was sharing the stage with some of the industry greats.



Comedian Waris has performed on many comedy platforms such as Laughline Comedy Show, Laugh Kitchen Comedy Show, Music Magic and Comedy which was live on ETV GH, April Fools Comedy Show, Madagascar Fifa Competition, Winneba University Comedy Night, Pentecost University Hall Week Comedy and West Hill Mall.



He also got the opportunity to perform on several outstanding platforms such as Glo Lafta Fest, Funnybone Untamed Nigeria and the Easter Comedy Show.



Furthermore, Waris teams up with DKB, Clemento Suarez, Foster, MJ, Jacinta, and others to presents the first-ever Virtual Comedy Show on Friday, 24th July 2020 dubbed the Anti-Corona Edition.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.