Collaborating with male artistes works better than females - Abiana

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female vocalist, Abiana, has disclosed that she isn’t closed to the idea of working with female artistes.



With Abrantepa on E-Forum, she conceded that up to this point, the best collaborations are those that have men and women working together.



“Let's take our eyes out there. Have you noticed that when men and women do collaborations they work better?



“Like Nelly and Kelly Rowland, it happened. It hit everywhere. It's not like I am not up or don't want to collaborate with anyone,” she said.



She added that at the right time when she has a song she believes deserves to have a female artiste on, she wouldn't hold back to approach the individual for that joint effort.



“If it comes, then I feel like I have this song and I want to have this girl on it or I want to do something with this person, I think I will approach that person.



“But for now, I think management and me as well, we've not thought about that but a few collaborations are coming,” she disclosed.



She moved on to touch on why after making music for a while, she hasn’t been signed onto a record label.



According to the ‘Bolgatanga Girl’, she wants to be accountable for the decisions she makes so she wouldn't look back at her life when she is old and have regrets.



“I have had some requests from record labels. I wanted to do things on my own. There is no reason. I am a person that likes to try a lot of things.



“I want to do things on my own and make sure I am accountable to myself so I won't look back in the future and say this person didn't help me with that kind of thing. It is my destiny and I must write my destiny. It's just like that,” she shared.



Abiana is expected to host a concert dubbed 'AbianaLive' at Zen Gardens on October 15, 2022. The singer mentioned that she was poised for the show and was ready to give her fans a spectacular performance.











