Collaborate with each other instead of fighting - Rocky Dawuni to artistes

Renowned Ghanaian Reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni has called for artistes to focus on collaboration and harmony rather than engaging in conflicts.



In a recent interview with TV3, he condemned the situation of artistes throwing insults and jabs at each other on social media, noting that music has an influential role in shaping the minds of the youth and future leaders.



According to him, using art as a tool for division undermines its greater purpose.



“I don't believe that artistes should focus on attacking each other. Artistes should rather learn to work with each other. That's how you build a solid, peace-driven environment. Any kind of toxic environment feeds negativity. We are projecting our art to young people. We are projecting our art to the leaders of tomorrow. So if we make that art a means of division, then we lose the higher point of what it is,” he said.



The award-winning musician further stressed the importance of creating a peaceful environment within the artistic community, which in turn can inspire positivity among Ghanaians.



“There have to be certain people who say that their art is about positivity. It's about uniting people. It's about bringing our people together. It's about the primary objective of uplifting all Ghanaians.



“People might have their own methodology, and their own aspects, but for me, I always promote harmony and unity,” he said.



