Cojo Rae apt to top VGMA Unsung with jamming street anthem, ‘Jah Guide’

Source: GNA

Signed to Wayne Chavis Records, budding singer Cojo Rae has been tipped to be nominated and possibly win the upcoming VGMA 23 Unsung category.



His song, Jah Guide has been trending for the past weeks on various streaming channels especially in Kumasi due to his educational background.



Born as Agyapong Raymond, the talented singer completed Opokuware Senior High School in 2022 with his song blazing in every corner.



‘Jah Guide’, the banger, is a creative blend of drill music, lovers’ rock reggae, and it’s captivating in every sense of the word. However, Jah Guide was produced by Tubhani Musik, the producer known to be churning out dope records for many A-list acts in the country like Strongman.



Meanwhile, Cojo Rae is set to take over the airwaves with his anchored foundation cemented by Black Sherif’s former manager, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, popularly known as Snap Wayne Chavis.



After the scuffle with his former artiste that almost got him exiting the music business, Snap Wayne Chavis aka Snap C has still kept his desires burning against all odds.



Becoming a relentless investor, the building contractor and pharmacist who along the line became a music fanatic says he’s always been keen to keep supporting pure talent.'



With Cojo Rae, climbing up the ladder his umbrella, some artistes who have benefited from the benevolence of Wayne Chavis Records include Awal, Lousika, Amerado and Black Sherif among other ace musicians – he has been the silent investor of many artistes and songs alike in Ghana and beyond.



Interestingly, he became a centre of attraction when he parted ways with his then sensational artiste Black Sherif, who has now become a household name in Ghana, due to a “breach of contract” reason.



Nonetheless, his latest signee Cojo Rae right after high school in 2022 slammed out with, ‘Don’t Need Your Love’ and Jah guide which quickly accumulate over 1.7 million streams on just Boomplay.



With over 11,000 followers on Instagram and 135,000 followers on TikTok, Cojo Rae is projected to be part of the VGMA Unsung Category by many industry players since his music career took off in style.



