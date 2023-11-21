'Cobra' hitmaker recounts touching story of how she sold pure water to survive prior to her breakthrough

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

“Cobra” hitmaker and Gospel musician, Obaapa Gladys has recounted her struggles while growing up.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, she revealed that she had a very difficult childhood.



According to her, she sold pure water amongst other items to survive. She revealed that the negligence of her father towards her contributed to her struggles when growing up.



Obaapa Gladys during the interview disclosed that she had a great desire for education but dropped out of school. This was because she had to stay with someone who had promised to care of her education after her father left her mother for another woman.



Due to that, she stated her life was hit with great difficulty which affected her education. And also, the woman she stayed with made matters worse.



But that notwithstanding, she said the Grace of God has been enormous in her life. She also expressed gratitude to God for how far he has brought her, and who she has become.