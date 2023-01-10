Club owner debunks claims that his bouncers assaulted an American-based influencer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Kwame Goka, the owner of a nightclub in Accra, has refuted allegations that his bouncers injured Stacy Thiru, an American influencer, and left her with a bleeding nose.



In an Instagram post, blogger Gharticles shared a screenshot of a private conversation with the CEO outlining how the event happened.



The club owner said that an older guy who had entered the club with a younger woman didn't like being taped and seized the influencer's phone.



“It was an older man that tried to grab her phone because she recorded him with a girl he had with him,” he said.



He added, “He tried to take her phone and got hit her face with her own phone. She hit her own face with her own phone. People were there. No one touched her.”



According to Kwame Goka, the influencer chose not to call the police when the media offered to assist, and he is curious as to her decision.



He also added that she was completely aware that the man who struck her with her phone was not one of his employees.



“She was aware that the person who hit her didn't work at his nightclub. Ask why there is no police case. She begged when FM wanted to take it all to the police. Her brothers said that's the way she gets when she drinks. She was drunk.



“Lol. I don't sweat bs. She knew the guy was not with us. She knew. He had a girl. He spoke to her. Even those that she claimed helped,” he added.



On January 20, 2023, the Boston-based influencer posted on her social media pages about an assault, specifically on Instagram and Twitter, with the caption, "Got beat up by a bouncer last night at a t***t night club in Ghana."



24 hours later, she posted a video, ostensibly from the incident the previous night. She had blood oozing from her nose as she spoke in an almost sobbing voice.



She captioned the post thus: "This is so embarrassing but it is what it is, don’t go to T***t night club is Ghana."



"It’s not fun, and the bouncers are extremely abusive. This isn’t the first time I’ve experienced it at that club, but it’s definitely my last," she added.





