ClickHuus releases new hip hop tune 'Same Time'

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste ClickHuus has released a new single dubbed: “Same Time.”



The song is delivered at a typical drill pace, with the track showcasing a more inspirational side of ClickHuus, as he encourages listeners to keep pushing towards their goals, no matter what obstacles life may throw against them.



This hot tune was written by ClickHuus himself and produced by Flow Beats. The hip hop-drill single is a follow-up to his 2022's street anthem "As A Boy."



"Same Time" is a motivational single aimed towards his homebrewed youths who need a message of encouragement to push through their daily struggles.



ClickHuus, born Evans Oppong broke into the industry following his 2021's 'Ma Sparki' which featured Yaw Tog and Kofi Mole.



Thriving in the most popular hip-hop-aligned region in the country, Kumasi specifically, Click Huus combines hip-hop, drill, and afrobeats to produce a distinctive sound that has gained him a devoted following in his region and brought attention to the young artist in Ghana.



Primarily a drill artist, he explores the most musical themes relating to societal challenges, life struggles, love, religion, and more to always achieve his life goals. “Same Time.”



Listen here: https://bfan.link/same-time