Claudia Lumor joins NPP in bid for Oforikrom constituency seat

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A flyer making rounds on social media captures the Glitz Africa Magazine and the Glitz Style Awards founder, Claudia Lumor’s bid to contest the Oforikrom Constituency member of parliament seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



Posters promoting the ongoing limited voters registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission (EC) revealed her affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as her bid to contest the seat in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



The said flyer was first spotted on Bridget Otoo’s Twitter page, who expressed shock at the development.



“How did I miss this? A ‘neutral’ is standing on the ticket of the NPP. Founder of Glitz magazine and also Organizer of Women Honours,” Bridget’s caption to the flyer read.



Earlier in April, the 43-year-old had expressed interest in the parliamentary bid during a visit to the area during Eid-Ul-Fitr.



She specifically visited the Muslim community where she expressed her desire to serve and give the community a facelift.



"At a certain stage, a good change is ideal to lift a constituency to the much-desired level of development... That is why I am offering myself up for Oforikrom. I am ready to serve the people of Oforikrom and my country."



Although Claudia Lumor has not yet made an official announcement, her decision to join the NPP has sparked discussions, with netizens pointing out her “neutrality” in the past.





How did I miss this? A ‘neutral’ is standing on the ticket of the NPP.

Founder of Glitz magazine and also Organizer of Women Honours.



Awwww pic.twitter.com/3GGas85Ou2 — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) September 13, 2023

ID/OGBYou can also watch some of our programmes below.