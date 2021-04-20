You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 20Article 1237801

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Classless but not jail worthy – Tonto Dikeh supports Akuapem Poloo

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh play videoNigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian Actress Tonto Dikeh has joined the petition to free Akuapem Poloo from prison.

According to the actress, a child should become the state’s responsibility when its mother hurts them because no one can tell a mother how to bring up her child.

She said in Akuapem Poloos’ case, the boy suffered no harm. She wrote, “Classless? Yes, sir. But not bad enough to go to jail? No, i don't think so.” Tonto said even though she wouldn’t take such a pic with her son, this does not mean that what Akuapem Poloo did was wrong. They are just different people.

Tonto Dikeh called on Nigerians to join forces with Ghanaians, as they work towards getting Akuapem Poloo released from jail.

Rosemond Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, is serving a 90-Day jail sentence for posting nudes photographs of herself and her son online.



