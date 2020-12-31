Fashion of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: braperucci.africa

Class of 2020: Best-dressed Ghanaian men, from Stephen Appiah to Adjetey Annan

These men made it to the most fashionable men of the year

Ghana undoubtedly has some of the finest men alive. No other African country will disagree with us except for maybe Nigeria but we all know that's the cause of the Jollof beef.



We looked high and low and we now bring you the best-dressed Ghanaian men we found.



These men we found made sure to bring to our screens some the best fashion-forward looks.



The combination of rawness, class and style is unmatched.



Check out who made the cut for the most fashionable men of the year.



Chris Attoh



