Clarion Clarkewoode releases video for 'I Will Rise'

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: Met TV

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Clarion Clarkewoode has released a music video for his song, “I Will Rise”.



This song, an original composition by Clarion Clarkewoode, was born out of a vision he had of a person with a great destiny striving to break free from inhibitions, influences and forces that prevent them from rising.



According to him, it is not just a nice song with beautiful harmonies and euphonious melodies; it is not just a confession or a profession of faith, neither is it just a wish or desire, but it is more of a positive provocation and a call to action.



Clarion Clarkewoode is of the believe his song will unsettle your equilibrium, shake off your complacency, and awaken and unleash the giant in you to rise like a phoenix from the ashes.



"The song has the power to transform minds and set people free from mental slavery and emotional captivity into true freedom," he said.



This inspirational music video contains powerful imagery and captivating performances that will inspire people not to settle for less than they can become.



Watch video here:



