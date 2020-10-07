Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Ckay: Afrobeats star talks about Shatta Wale, Ghana jollof, girls

Afrobeats sensation, Chukwuka Ekweani, popularly known in the entertainment industry as Ckay has said he hopes to work with more Ghanaian artistes in the nearest future.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with MyNigeria.com, the artiste said he plans to feature a number of Ghana's A-list acts including Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.



He has so far worked on a huge project with Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuame Eugene with Kidi set to feature on his upcoming EP.



"Another person I will like to work with is Sarkodie. I've been a huge Sarkodie fan. I also really like Shatta Wale. I just like his vibe, I just like his energy."



Responding to what he thinks about Ghana and it's people, he said:



“I love Ghana a lot, I’ve been to Ghana a couple of times like three times and it’s always a vibe. Really really peaceful place, beautiful people. The food is really amazing and the Ghana girls are like top tier."



Answering a question on his favourite Ghanaian food, Ckay said he loves Ghana jollof and shito. He said that is the first thing he eats when he arrives in Ghana.



