Cina Soul showcases protruding butt, tops Twitter trends

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian soulful musician, Cina Soul, has sent social media abuzz with her latest fashion choice, causing her to trend on Twitter.



The talented singer took to her Twitter account to share a stunning picture that showcased her confidence and impeccable style.



In the now-viral photo, Cina Soul can be seen flaunting her backside while donning a fashionable tie and dye biker shorts.



She paired the eye-catching shorts with a chic white long-sleeve top and topped off the look with a trendy cap.



The internet quickly took notice of the bold fashion statement, and fans and followers flooded Twitter with reactions.



Many praised Cina Soul's sense of style, hailing her as a fashion icon and applauding her for embracing her body and individuality.



While others saw it as a way to make funny memes.





ADA/OGB