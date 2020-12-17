Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Cina Soul hints on release date for official ‘Die4U’ music video

Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Cina Soul has exclusively shared with YFM that she will be releasing the official video for her newly released single ‘Die 4 U’ on Thursday.



The ‘Jorley’ hitmaker, in an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, disclosed that the video to the song which she just released today will be a simple one but of course with a little bit of drama as it was shot by Gene Adu, who is also behind her award-winning ‘Killi Mi’ video.



“With Gene Adu and I, then there has to be some element of drama somewhere. So there’s some drama in there but it’s a very simple video with a really great location, great styling, great hair and great makeup. It’s just right for the song and it’s dropping tomorrow on YouTube”, she revealed.



Cina Soul recently won the Best Video of the Year award with her music video for ‘Killi Mi’ and has just released another song titled ‘Die4U’. This song, produced by Jordan Beats is her official wrap up jam for the year, however, she assures her Souldiers that this is only a warm-up as there is more to come in the future.







