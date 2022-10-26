Cina Soul addresses relationship with KiDi in new collabo with Camidoh

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Cina Soul has released her first song for 2022. Titled ‘Waiting’, it features Camidoh.



The Afro-R&B song spans 3 minutes and 23 seconds and was produced by Beehive Entertainment resident producer Konfem.



Delivering sterling vocal performances on this piece, the Ghanaian artistes play characters who are in love but have parted ways due to relationship conflicts.



“Ever since you left, I haven’t been the same,” the man notes to start the song. “Can’t take the pain. Ouch.”



He hopes for reconciliation also: “Everyday, I’m praying that you come. Everyday, I’m looking all around.”



For her part, the woman asks rhetorically, “What’s a man without a wife?” and complains, “You see my pain [but] you no dey mind.”



A character played by the Cina, she also addresses the rumoured sexual relationship with KiDi that, according to the song, seems to be messing with her relationship.



“You figure KiDi wey been dey knack me, right?” she sings, to wit: “You think I’ve been sleeping with KiDi, right?”



The alienated lovers on the chorus pine for each other as they seek reconciliation when they sing: “I’ve been waiting.”



On Monday, 24 October 2022, a visualiser was released for the song on YouTube.



‘Waiting’, sang in English and Pidgin, is Cina’s follow-up to her 2021 ‘Feelings’ featuring KiDi.