Christians should be identified by their dressing – Madonna Oppong

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Radio Personality and Businesswoman Madam Madonna Oppong has emphatically stated that all Christians should be identified through their way of dressing.



She defined fashion as a way to express yourself through style and clothing.



“It’s all about expressing yourself. You can have someone’s personality playing out in his or her choice of clothes accessories or shoes so for me, it’s just a way of expressing yourself in terms of clothing and accessories” she said.



Talking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect she mentioned, “First of all people have to know that people dress for various reasons. Some for geographical reasons, others for identity take policemen, nurses and others, for example, we identify them by their dressing”.



Madonna believes that as a Christian you must always have your unique identity although the Bible said we shouldn’t express ourselves outwardly but, “we still need something that identifies you as a Christian”.



Citing another example she furthered, “Sometimes a Pastor walks into a place and you can easily identify him because there’s something about the person that uniquely identifies him or her in a particular field. That’s how it ought to be for Christians”.



She finally highlighted that, it is important for Christians to be identified through their dressing because, “The Bible says that we are not of the world we are just strangers here and we have a better home somewhere so yes, as a Christian you need to appear as one and you need to express it in a way that Christians need to do it”.