Christians of today are not tolerant - MC Yaa Yeboah fires critics of Mzbel's son

Ghanaian media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah has slammed persons who have descended heavily on Mzbel’s son for making what they say are shocking claims about God.



Unlike most people who are condemning Mzbel’s son for his remarks, MC Yaa Yeboah has jumped to his defense saying that ‘he asked a legitimate question about God.’



According to her, everyone is entitled to their beliefs hence the criticisms of most Christians about Mzbel's son's claims are not worth it.



She bemoaned why Christians in the country are not tolerant of views that do not suit their religion and are quick to tag such individuals as ‘evils.’



“I believe that most of the Christians in this country are not tolerant. We believe our beliefs are the best and must be followed. I am saying this on record that you cannot prove that your way and style of worship is the right way for our God.



"Muslims and Traditionalists would also claim their beliefs are right, so we should all be in our lane. Most of the time people are so quick to jump on Issues and tag someone as evil for speaking against God,” she said while speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb.



MC Yaa Yeboah went ahead to justify why Mzbel’s son should not be criticized because he asked legitimate questions about the existence of God.



“I have heard people criticizing him [Mzbel's son] for saying ‘there is no God,’ but away from that he made a legitimate issue. He meant that if you believe there is God, he has not seen anyone who prayed the whole day for money to drop on him.



"But he has seen that people have been working to earn an income. So in as much as people feel offended by him saying ‘There is no God,’ that is a legitimate question that needs answers because I have not seen it before too.”



Her reaction comes after Mzbel’s 10-year-old son stated in an interview shared on social media in which he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters to him.



His claims were met with vehement criticisms by the general public meanwhile, MC Yaa Yeboah shares a different opinion.



