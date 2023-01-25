Christians are wicked - Great Ampong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Popular gospel musician, Great Ampong, confessed that despite being a devout Christian, he will always view Muslims as being more charitable and giving than Christians.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Ampong stated that he spent nine years sleeping in a church due to his homelessness and lack of employment, but no one saw him to help him out.



“I even used to clean and sometimes sing during events, but no one in the church ever invited me home to eat or even gave me money for food… Christians are wicked,” he said.



According to the musician, the first person to ever gift him money for the first time was the late Alhaji Banda of blessed memory.



“These are some of the things which make Christianity difficult. The first man to ever give me Ghc 300.00 in 2003 was Alhaji Banda.



“He gave me that money, the first time we met and he did so without me asking him, the person who really helped me in my music career was him who is a Muslim,” he explained



Quite recently, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Daddy Lumba had a rift over some 3.6 million old Ghana cedis proceeds from an album launch that the latter allegedly pocketed.



This was after a joint production of an album, "Hossana," in which Ampong reportedly wrote eight out of ten songs.







