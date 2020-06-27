Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christiana Awuni, others wail as Bishop Nyarko's body is taken away

GhanaWeb, this morning, captured friends and families wailing and crying at the burial ceremony of the late popular actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko.



The final funeral rites for the late actor took place at Lakeside Estate, Accra, today, June 27, 2020. Many people were gathered to pay their last respect to the veteran actor.



Scores of fans, friends, and family members wept uncontrollably when his remains was lifted to be sent to Obosomase in the Eastern Region for a private burial.



Christiana Awuni, Bill Asamoah, Kalybos, Kwadwo Nkansah, and many others were there to pay their last respect to their colleague.



Late Bernard Nyarko aged 50, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, while undergoing treatment at Ridge Hospital. He left behind 5 children.



Watch the video below:









