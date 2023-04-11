Christiana Attafuah launches 'Journey' album

Music of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: Annan Victor,Contributor

After the release of 'Good Good God' and 'Oye Yesu' last year, the minstrel,

Christiana Attafuah, launches her first album, a two-in-one project titled

‘Journey’.



The album, made up of 11 tracks and 17 songs, is a blend of worship and

prayer songs. The Jesus Crib celebrates the person of Jesus Christ. It is an

invitation to catch a glimpse of His power, love and value. Project Desire on

the other hand contains songs on desiring and yearning for God and living as an

offering for Him.



The two-in-one album, produced by Asare Mix and Mr. David Pinkrah

respectively, embodies the full awe of Christ. The lyrics encapsulates the

magnificence of God and the radiance of His glory. As each song is played

and heard, the hope is that Christ will fill the hearts of the listeners and visit them in a way they never thought possible.



According to the ‘Good Good God’ singer, the songs came to her at different

times through the help of the Holy Spirit and have been put together for the

body of Christ so that the lives of thousands can be blessed.



The album launch took place at The Church of Pentecost, Darkuman Central

Assembly Auditorium on March 19, 2023. In attendance were The COP Youth

Director, Elder Dr. Kwasi Mireku, Luigi Maclean, Dani Makafui, Naana Asiedu

among others.



Oye Yesu, which has been a blessing to many both at home and abroad, is on the album. Nyansafo, produced by James Mireku and Good Good God produced by Koda are on the album too.