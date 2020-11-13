Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Eddy Koomson, Contributor

Christian karaoke night slated for November 28

Official artwork for the event

There’s always been controversy when it comes to choosing what a Christian youth can and cannot do for fun considering various denominations and their various doctrines and sometimes the overall 'world' perception of what Christians are and are not allowed to do.



After pondering on this and many more, a small group of intelligent, truth-seeking Christians have decided to come up with the ideal programme for the Christian youth, one that doesn't conflict with faith; neither is inconsistent with doctrine.



It's the perfect hangout happening on November 28 at the Blank Lounge between 5.30 pm and 9 pm.



Dubbed ‘Chara Night’, the Christian karaoke programme promises to be both uplifting (spiritually) and entertaining, featuring music, poetry, socialization (fellowship) and goodies to feed on (breaking of bread).

