Christian Bible supports polygamy – Avraham Ben Moshe

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Leader of the Common Sense Family (CSF), Avraham Ben Moshe has said the Bible preaches and endorses polygamy as a perfect lifestyle accepted by God as long as the husband would treat all the wives with equal love and care.



He said contrary to perceptions that the practice is incompatible with the Christian doctrines, it is very biblical and accepted.



According to Avraham Ben Moshe, the popular notion amongst Christians that the Bible is against polygamy and that polygamy is a sin is inaccurate adding that, people should be allowed to do whatever they believe and feel comfortable with.



He made this known in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment Show’ Monday morning hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo.



He quoted verses from Exodus 21:10 and Deuteronomy 21 which all gives details about how a polygamous marriage should be handled.



“First of all, let’s put God aside, polygamy is common sense. A man having multiple wives is logic. Christians say God in the bible ordered for more child birth, the bible teaches them to produce more children, in common sense logic – if you’re rearing animals like goats and things and you want more of the new born babies, what will you do? You will buy only one male with about 3 females, the common sense here is that, men produces children, women are like machines helping in the finishing process.



“Secondly, polygamy is not for men, it’s for women. Polygamy doesn’t mean men having multiple women but it means every woman having a husband. Women are many, men are few so not to allow women engage in silly characters among others, women are supposed to have men. There’s no verse in the bible that forces men to marry only one. If they are telling us that, one man is to only one woman then if the woman is dead, no need for the man left to marry again. Polygamy is not for every man but rather men who are wealthy to take up more roles as husbands, so the advice we always give is that, men who are wealthy including pastors are to marry only one woman.”



He further argued that, “If Christians are telling us that polygamy is wrong then they should understand that, slay queens and side chicks will always be with us.”



Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha of the Heaven’s Gate Ministry in his rebuttal said the justification by Avraham Moshe accepting Polygamy is wrong and violates the teachings of Jesus Christ.



He said, “You [Halifax] asked him why is he not quoting the new testaments, the reality is that all his quotations are new testaments. The old testaments from Genesis to Malachi was before the birth of Jesus Christ. We say something that, new king, new law – the old testaments was all about Solomon and others marrying many, the new law in the new testaments preaches against the practice.



“He should quote one quotation in the new testaments supporting polygamy. Romans 7:6 speaks volume into the goodness of Christ from his birth and after his death. In the military era, they easily kill an armed robber but current democratic dispensation has brought new laws, criminals are not killed like how they used to be killed in the old law of military rule.”



Polygamy is the practice of marrying multiple spouses. When a man is married to more than one wife at a time, sociologists call this polygyny.



When a woman is married to more than one husband at a time, it is called polyandry. If a marriage includes multiple husbands and wives, it can be called a group marriage.