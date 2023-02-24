Christian Atsu's demise: Opambour speaks

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Reverend Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has eulogized late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.



Opambour, in a sermon, admitted to not knowing a lot about Christian Atsu until his demise and was shocked by the plethora of testimonies that came after his death.



While he believes that the testimonies of charity works bode well for the player’s image, Reverend Opambour has questioned why the beneficiaries did not come out until Atsu died.



He holds that the good works of the 31-year-old footballer should have been told when he was alive so that he gets to feel how people were appreciative of his kindness.



He paid tributes to Christian Atsu and prayed to the Heavens for divine forgiveness and mercy on Christian Atsu.



He dismissed criticism about Atsu’s tattoos, explaining that God’s judgment of mankind is not based on appearance.



“May God’s will prevail. People will judge him because of the tattoo but God knows his heart. Humans look at outward appearance but God knows what is in his heart. Since he died, there’ve been a lot of testimonies about him. That is what will happen to us, should we die. It is after our death that people will come out and talk about how helpful we were to them.



“If Atsu did all these good things for you, why did you have to wait till he died to come out? May his soul rest in peace and may the good Lord keep his soul. If he did something wrong whiles alive, may the forgiveness of God find him. He should look at the good things he did,” he said.



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday, February 18 after confirmation came that a body retrieved at a rescue site in Hatay, Turkey was that of Christian Atsu.



The rescue team had been frantically looking for Christian Atsu after he went missing following an earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.



His body was subsequently flown to Ghana where a short ceremony was performed to welcome him into the country.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the leading government official at the ceremony said the government was going to collaborate with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



His family house in Accra has been the busiest with ex-teammates, celebrities, and political figures thronging the place to pay their respects.'



His family has settled on March 4 as the day for the one-week observation.



