Entertainment of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christaina Awuni details how she was nearly sacked from a coronavirus vaccination centre

play videoKumawood Actress, Christiana Awuni

Popular Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has recounted how some nurses tried to stop her from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as according to them, it was only meant for persons that fall above 60 years.



According to the actress who decided to throw away her stardom to join the long queue at the centre, she engaged in a long back and forth with the nurses who questioned her eligibility.



“When I got to the centre, I joined the queue just like everybody else because I didn’t want to use my stardom to my advantage. Because I was all masked up and was also wearing spectacles, I was barely recognized. When I got to the venue the nurses took my card but still asked me for my age three consecutive times. After that, one of the nurses approached me and said I cannot receive the injection. I asked her why and she said the vaccine is strictly for the 60-year-olds and above. I insisted that I won’t leave the venue without being vaccinated and the nurses started complaining. They said it is government’s directive and as such they cannot flout it,” she said.



Narrating her ordeal at the vaccination centre during UTV’s United Showbiz, Madam Awuni said she was shocked about the sudden change of mind right after the nurses recognized who she was.



According to Christiana Awuni, the nose mask and the spectacles she was wearing at that time made it difficult for the nurses to recognize her initially.



“I went to the centre with someone who then approached the nurses and whispered into their ear who I really was. One of the nurses asked me why I put myself through all this stress instead of just walking straight to them and revealing my identity. They asked why I had to cover my face with the nose mask in such a manner. I was shocked that they suddenly became nice to me. If not for a fact that I was famous, they would have sacked me,” she expressed.



“I told them that the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Nana Ama Mcbrown and others who are younger than me have all being vaccinated so why I’m I prevented from getting mine?” she added.



Watch the video below:



