Christabel Ekeh thrills netizens with bikini pictures after childbirth

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh, has shared with netizens a sizzling-hot bikini photo of herself at the pool almost a year after childbirth.



The actress wore a purple two-piece outfit in a photo she posted on Instagram, accessorizing with a waist chain.



There was a caption accompanying her post shared on January 30, 2023, where she expressed gratitude to Jesus.



“Thank you Jesus,” she wrote.



On May 23, 2022, the Ghanaian actress took to social media to flaunt her new born son after sharing her baby bump on Mother’s Day.



Of the three pictures she shared with her over 800,000 followers on Instagram, she had two of them that featured her son.



The mother and son donned blue and white attire in the middle of an open street where Christabel beamed with smiles, playing with her baby boy.



She captioned her post, “Thank you, Jesus. The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe. Proverbs 18:10.”



























ADA/DA