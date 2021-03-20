Chop off manhood of men who sleep with daughters - Kumchacha advocates

Tabloid News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchaha has emphatically stated that any man who has sexual intercourse with his child is a wizard and should be punished.



Left to Kumchaha alone, any man who is caught having sex with his daughter should have his penis cut off.



Suggesting a solution to end this act of incest, the man of God said, “They should cut off his penis and make him eat it. I believe if we start doing this it will make them reason and stop them from engaging in such acts”.



According to him, men who involve themselves in such acts have mental disorders and attention should be paid to them.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he stated, “I really don’t understand the kind of mindset people involved in such acts carry. They need to have their mental health checked”.



He believes it is an abnormal and abominable act that should be paid immediate attention to.



