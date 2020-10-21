Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: mypurefmonline.com

‘Chop Chop’ hits Daddy Lumba fan club

play videoSome members of Daddy Lumba fan club with musician, Daddy Lumba

The Executives of Daddy Lumba fan club, a known group, registered and affiliated to legendary Ghanaian singer, Charles Kojo Fosu aka, Daddy Lumba have been fingered in an over GH¢40,000 misappropriations of the group’s funds, MyPurefmonline.com reports.



In what can be described as an exposé, a former vice president of the group popularly known as Andy 1 alleged in an interview with award-winning DJ Slim on ‘Pure Drive’ on October 19, 2020, that the current executives through a conducted investigations have embezzled the over 600-membership group’s monthly dues to a tune of GH¢40,000 of which they shared amongst themselves, relatives and lovers.



Supporting his claim with what he described as evidence, he showed financial transaction records of the group which suggested that one Doris Ofosua known as Nana Ama who served as the financial secretary of the group had collided with the founder, Solomon Ameyaw and Josephine Amoah who was described as the Women’s Organizer of the group to share the Daddy Lumba’s association group’s money amongst themselves.



Andy 1 explained to DJ Slim that, as a caped crusader, he started his auditing by requesting more information about the group’s accounts thus through the Bank, Mobile Money and cash statements.



It then revealed to him that an initial GH¢5,200 that was supposed to be on the group’s momo wallet as dues paid by members had been shared amongst Nana Ama, the financial secretary, Ameyaw Solomon and Josephine Amoah.





He continued that the revelation was made by the financial secretary, Nana Ama when he confronted her of which he has asked them to refund the monies.



Watch an excerpt of the interview on Pure FM’s Pure Drive with DJ Slim below:







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.