Children nowadays are corrupt becuase mothers are too busy to raise them - Actress claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Actress, Bimbo Akintola, has raised claims that children have been left at the mercy of all sorts of societal influences because their mothers are too busy to raise them.



According to the talk show host, kids nowadays are being raised right as both parents are busy making money and are always on the move.



Buttressing more on her points in an interview with Punch, the actress noted that Nollywood movies should not be held responsible for the immoral activities of the youth although it has been listed as a factor.



In her words;



“It is not true that movies are responsible for the decadence in society. Yes, the industry educates on what is going on in society; but, are you telling me that Nigerians don’t raise their children at home anymore? I remember my upbringing; and I know what was real and what was not. What is happening in society these days is that mothers are so busy. With existing realities, both parents have to make money to keep their children on a certain level of affluence," she stated



"Now, children are practically been raised by nobody. My mother raised us. She had a big shop which she usually closed at the same time with our schools. She was a millionaire, but she would always go home to be with us. But, parents cannot afford to do that anymore. Back then, a lot of mothers stayed at home, but mothers cannot afford that anymore. The industry is not what is affecting society. Rather, it is reflecting the problems in society,” she added.