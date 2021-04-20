Child Rights Int'l to pursue celebrities commercializing social media accounts of their kids

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child Rights International has hinted that very soon, his organization will be going after celebrities who have opened social media pages for their children and using that for commercial purposes.



“Very soon, they will hear from us on some actions we are going to take in respect to how people are engaging their children on Social Media, for commercial purposes, for advertisements, for all kinds of things.



“If the matter comes up before a competent court of jurisdiction, they can go and say all manner of things before the judge,” Bright Appiah said on Okay FM on Monday, April 19, 2021.



He advised that it will be in the best interest of the celebrities to pull all social media pages of their children who are under the age of 18, “otherwise there is an action that will follow very soon”.



The action of Child Rights International follows the incarceration of Akuapem Poloo into a 90-days jail term.



The actress pleaded guilty to the publication of obscene material contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), engaging in domestic violence, namely a conduct that, in any way, undermined another person's privacy or integrity, contrary to Section 1(d) (iii) and 3(2) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act732), and engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that, in any way, detracted or was likely to detract from another person's dignity and worth as a human being, contrary to Act 732.



Akuapem Poloo was sentenced on her own plea, 90 days for each count, to run concurrently.



She had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed her plea to guilty last Tuesday.



The court, however, deferred the sentencing to Friday, April 16, to allow for a pregnancy test to be conducted on the convict in compliance with section 313A (1) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act30).



The pregnancy test came out negative.



Court's consideration



In passing sentence, the judge said she considered all the mitigating factors.



Mrs Cann, however, expressed concern about consistent abuse of children in the country, and the incessant rise in publication of obscene images.



Justifying a custodial sentence, she held that Brown did not only infringe on the rights of the child with the publication, but it morally corrupted those who saw the post and also cost the pride and dignity of the country as a whole.



“The court is bothered with posting nude photos on social media. There is no doubt that apart from the canker of rape, defilement, physical assault, the publication of obscene materials is on the increase.



“There is, therefore, the need to uphold our societal values and deal with this canker. The best interest of the child shall be the primary concern of the court,” Ms Cann said.



She asked: “Did she ask for the permission of the child before posting the said picture? Did she respect the child's rights?”



Providing an answer to the questions, the judge said: “No she did not.”



The judge further noted that Akuapem Poloo had a basic responsibility for the development of her son but rather infringed on her son's best interest, right to privacy and dignity.



Mrs Cann added that the sentencing of Brown must not only be punitive but must serve as a deterrent to society.



“A custodial sentence will serve as a deterrent,” the presiding judge held.



