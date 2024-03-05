Chef Smith hits 800 hours in GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, also known as Millennium Chef Smith, remains resolute in his mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, by cooking non-stop for 50 days or 1200 hours.



Chef Smith began his cook-a-thon on February 1, 2024, at the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex, Accra.



As of the publication of this piece, he had successfully completed 800 hours of continuous cooking.



Chef Smith is hoping to beat the current record of 119 hours set by Alan Fisher.



Despite a relatively slow reception to his attempt, Chef Smith has received massive support from the public and celebrities in recent times, many of whom have visited him and performed at the cook-a-thon.



Some of the famous faces who showed up to cheer him on included Praye Tietia, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, and the Asakaa Boys.



ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.