Chef Smith hits 700-hour mark in ongoing 1200-hour cooking marathon attempt

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 'thon' craze in Ghana continues unabated, with an increasing number of Ghanaians having completed, currently embarking on, or are still in the process of attempting to break Guinness World Records in various activities.



Among those persevering in the craze is Chef Smith, also known as Millennium Chef Smith, who is currently striving to set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



Chef Smith has successfully hit the 700-hour mark in his target of 1200 hours of cooking.



His cook-a-thon, taking place at Amadia Shopping Center on Community 18 Road of Spintex, follows the highly publicized cook-a-thon by female chef Faila. Faila's attempt concluded on January 10, 2024, after an impressive feat of completing 227 hours in just 10 days.



Chef Smith initially set to break the record by cooking for 360 hours (30 days) but decided to extend it to 1200 hours (50 days) to beat a just completed attempt by a Canadian-based Nigerian, Beauty Obasuyi, who cooked for 448 unofficial hours.



Chef Smith's cook-a-thon attempt is expected to end on March 6, 2024, a record that would be a total smashing of the Guinness World Record should it eventually be accepted.



He began his attempt on February 1, 2024.





