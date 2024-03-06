Chef Smith ends cook-a-thon after 820 hours

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Ghanaian chef and entrepreneur Chef Ebenezer Smith, also known as Chef Smith, has completed his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual at 820 hours today, March 6, 2024.



Chef Smith started his Guinness World Record attempt on February 1, 2024, at the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex, Accra, with the goal of breaking the existing record of 119 hours held by Alan Fisher.



He initially planned to go 360 hours, then 1200 hours, before announcing that he would be ending on March 6, 2024.



Although the cook-a-thon did not get much publicity, Chef Smith got attention in the latter days as a host of celebrities and musicians, including Amerado, Kofi Jamar, Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, Kwaku Manu, and others, visited the venue to support Chef Smith in his remarkable feat.



On March 6, 2024, Chef Smith officially put his tools down and announced the end of his GWR attempt.



This was met with much fanfare and celebration from the spectators who had gathered to watch him during his attempt.



On his official Instagram page, Chef Smith thanked all and sundry for their love and support. Saying, “Happy Independence Day everyone! Thank you all for the love. This is for us; this is for Ghana.”



His attempt comes on the back of other GWR attempts, including those of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who started her sing-a-thon on December 24, 2023, and ended after 126 hours and 52 minutes in an attempt to break the record of 105 hours held by India's Sunil Waghmare.



However, her attempt was rejected by the Guinness World Records, which cited some violations of the rest break timing rules.



Additionally, Chef Faila, real name Failatu Abdul Razak who began her cook-a-thon on January 1, 2024, and cooked for a total of 227 hours, but her attempt was also unsuccessful, as the Guinness World Records found that she violated the rest break.



Both Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila received a lot of support and attention from the public and the media, as well as some celebrities, who visited them during their attempts. They also inspired many other Ghanaians to apply for the Guinness World Records.



