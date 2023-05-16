Chef Hilda Baci’s feat might trigger sermons on long prayers – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has waded in the conversation surrounding Hilda Baci’s act of breaking the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest cooking marathon by an individual.’



In a post shared on Twitter, the gospel singer said the Nigerian Chef's endurance in the kitchen could possibly spark sermons pertaining to how long Christians stand before God in prayer.



"Why do I have a feeling Chef Hilda's achievement of being able to stand all these hours to cook is about to trigger a new sermon and discussion on how long we are able to stand in prayer before God," he remarked, highlighting the potential spiritual significance of the chef's remarkable feat.



On May 15, 2023, Hilda Baci successfully surpassed the previous Guinness World Record of 87 hours and 45 minutes for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



The Nigerian chef reached a 100-hour mark surpassing the record previously held by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019.



A viral video captured the moment of triumph, showing Hilda in a state of pure joy and gratitude as she thanked God for the victory.



Cheers from excited fans gathered at the 'Cookathon' venue, filled the air as Hilda's accomplishment resonated with audiences worldwide.



Support for her remarkable achievement has poured in from various quarters, including government officials, celebrities, religious leaders, and well-wishers from around the globe.



Hilda Baci began her impressive culinary journey on Thursday, May 11, at exactly 4 pm, igniting a competition that would push her physical and mental limits.



The cooking marathon showcased her passion for cooking and her unwavering determination to break barriers in the culinary world.





Why do I have a feeling chef Hilda’s achievement of being able to stand all these hours to cook, is about to trigger a new sermon and discussion on how long we are able to stand in prayer before God. — Joe mettle (@jmettle) May 15, 2023

ADA/OGB