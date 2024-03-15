Chef Faila offered permanent Qatari residency to cook for government officials

Entertainment of Friday, 15 March 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has been offered permanent residency in Qatar to work as an executive chef.



The First Lady of Qatar, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, is said to have personally offered her the opportunity following the just-ended International Horticultural Expo in the Arab country, where she blew the minds of patrons with varieties of mouthwatering deals.



Chef Faila earlier disclosed this in a post on TikTok where she shared a short clip of herself preparing some Ghanaian dishes.



"It is my pleasure to announce to every community in Ghana to boost their productivity on Yam henceforth because the export of Yam is going to be in great demand. I was nearly kidnapped today when I made greatness out of Yam at the Lulu Pearl Market in Qatar Doha together with other meals. Both Whites and blacks could not resist the delicacies and recipes. I was simply asked by the First Lady of Qatar if I would love to establish with them. The amazing Ghanaian community in Qatar also sends their greetings,” she stated in a TikTok video.



Kofi TV, while touching on some of the interesting things that ensued during Chef Faila’s trip, also confirmed the development.



“She was invited to Qatar to cook for some prominent people at an event. She cooked different types of dishes including Ghanaian dishes and they enjoyed it. Due to this, the people in Qatar, and the government officials have placed an offer before her. They have offered her a permanent residency to cook for the people. they are still convincing her and the fair will come to an end very soon. The officials said they enjoyed the Ghanaian dishes,” he added.







Unsuccessful Guinness World Record attempt



Earlier in March, Chef Faila’s attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual failed according to the Guinness World Records.



She had intended to beat the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher. But in a press release posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 3, Chef Faila announced that her attempt did not meet some of the stringent guidelines set by the Guinness World Records (GWR).



“A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt,” part of the statement read.



Regardless of the setback, GWR commended Chef Faila and encouraged her to pursue future record attempts.



