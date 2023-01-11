Cheers Marr's new song 'Christmas Is Jolly' is taking over the airwaves

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: Richmond Obeng Asumadu, Contributor

In just about 6 days of its release, Cheers Marr's sensational Christmas banger; CHRISTMAS IS JOLLY has taken over the airwaves across the length and breadth of the county as it hits over 500k views on YouTube and other streaming platforms. For an upcoming musician, this is simply unprecedented.



"Christmas is jolly" gets almost everyone on their feet whenever it’s played so seeing that it has clocked many views on YouTube only goes a long way to show how amazing the song is and we believe it’s still doing magic on other music platforms.



"I'm very excited about how my fans are vibing with my new song, it's a dream come true", she said in an interview. Celebrity TikTokers like Asantewaa (https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvYuVLj/

) (https://www.tiktok.com/@asantewaaaaa?_t=8YX21LcBzl8&_r=1)

and a host of other TikTok stars are using this new groove for their videos.



Meanwhile, Cheers Marr and the management team of Smooth Touch Music are still embarking on a nonstop media tour as the song is enjoying massive airplay on all major radio and TV channels in Ghana.



We believe this is the best Christmas song ever released in Ghana and Ghanaians will enjoy it for many years to come.



Please show your support; subscribe, like, comment, and share this video ( Cheers Marr - Christmas is jolly (official music video) https://youtu.be/h70N7lfmQaU



