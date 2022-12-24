Cheers Marr releases first-ever Christmas song in Ghana

Music of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Martha Lartey (born 17 November 1995), better known by her stage name Cheers Marr, is a Ghanaian singer, Afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste. Her debut song 'Happy Yourself' featuring Yaw Maphia has caught the attention of many music lovers across the country.



Cheers Marr got signed to the record label Smooth Touch Music in the first quarter of the year 2022 and has since been working tooth and nail with the able management to serve Ghanaians and for that matter the world as a whole the best music.



This yuletide season, Cheers Marr releases visuals for her latest single, CHRISTMAS IS JOLLY.



Cheers Marr displayed her vocal prowess, riding on the song's beautifully crafted melodic rhythm. The song was produced by Charis Beats and the music video was directed by multiple award-winning directors Joe Gameli from TMP Studios.



The video clip, released on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, highlights the norm of sharing during Christmas. It strongly seeks to promote the joy of gift-giving or exchange of gifts, family and other social gatherings, symbolic decoration, feasting, etc.



Christians and non-Christians participate in some of the most popular Christmas traditions, many of which have no origins in Christianity. These customs include decorating evergreen trees, feasting, (picnics and fireworks are popular in warm climates); and exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.



So the timing of this beautifully crafted song's release is just perfect to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.



She and the entire management team of Smooth Touch Music are currently embarking on a media tour in an effort to promote the song and its video nationwide.



