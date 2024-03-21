‘Cheddar’s sea to Kumasi plan’: I’ll blame Netflix movies – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 March 2024

In the wake of Cheddar's pledge to dredge the sea to Kumasi and the buzz it has since generated on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger strongly holds the view that the New Force Movement leader is living in a fictional world.



According to the popular comedienne, Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, watches too many films, and this has infiltrated his mind and set it away from the real world.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the Kumasi he wants to take the sea to is in dire need of hospitals and other amenities, adding that a sea is the last thing the Ashanti Region currently needs.



"I'll blame Netflix. He watches too many Netflix films that have eaten into his brain. Kumasi is in dire need of hospitals, yet you don't see the need to provide that. You want to create a sea for them.



"What have they been doing with the lake they already have? We will have literates believing what Cheddar said because Dubai has done it.



"We will have stupid graduates believing this. I might not know things about engineering, but I know about accounting and financing, and I can tell you that with all the engineering plans in place, we don't have the financial capacity to fund this. Let's solve problems that we have today, not problems that we can't afford. Politics is common sense, which Cheddar and his followers don't have," she stated on TikTok.







Background



Earlier, in an interview with Luv FM, Cheddar promised to extend the sea from Ghana's coast to the Ashanti Region (Kumasi).



"I have travelled far and wide. I have seen many countries do that. Even Dubai, which was a typical desert, now has the sea. That is the kind of vision I have for the Ashanti Region. When we dredge the sea into the region, ships can dock in Kumasi," he explained.



As part of his listening tour in the region, Cheddar observed the need to make every region of the country economically active by harnessing the requisite human and natural resources to drive prosperity.



He also strongly believes that the country has the financial capacity to handle these projects, adding, "We are not broke; we're very rich, but we just have bad leaders who are only interested in their pockets. Before we even took a step, we studied all the minerals in the country, and we realized that we have attributable reserves of over 4.7 trillion untouched."



