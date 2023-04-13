Cheddar presents blank cheque to businessman as birthday present

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Popular Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has handed over a blank cheque to his friend cum mentor, who also bears the name, Nana Kwame.



Cheddar was seen in videos presenting an envelope containing the cheque at the CEO of the Analaze Group during his 50th birthday party held at a coded location in Accra.



Stating his reasons for offering a blank cheque as a gift, Cheddar said his friend, Nana Kwame, is worth more, adding that he couldn’t put a figure to him.



“Today I’m here to stand beside my friend, brother, uncle and father. I learnt a lot from him and I want to take advantage of this moment to let you know the kind of person you are, not only to me but to the world. You are such a great person, you are humble, handsome, cool, gifted, graceful, successful, a great father and a friend.



“The last one that I think we should add is this (presents the envelope to him) maybe you should open it. So this cheque has no numbers on it. It is for you to write what you want. It is not because he has to write what he likes but I can’t put any price to him. He is priceless. He is truly priceless. Happy birthday, I love you,” Cheddar, says as he hands over the cheque to him.



The recipient, stunned by the pleasant gesture, was short of words.



‘Wow’, he exclaimed as he opened the envelope.



However, notable among celebrities spotted at the birthday party were the likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and other members of the East Legon Executive Club, of which the celebrant is a member.



Watch the video below:





