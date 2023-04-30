Check out video that proves Michy wrongfully attacked and insulted Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal in a radio interview with Shatta Wale on Luv FM publicly thanked his good friend for willingly settling the tuition fees of his first child, Island Frimpong.



The rapper announced that he did not have to bother about school fees when he enrolled his 2-year-old daughter in school for the first time.



"Island just started school like two days ago and Shatta paid her fees for the first time, you know. He sorted out the fees for a whole year so I am good on that side. He has paid it for a year, for like three terms," the rapper expressed his gratitude to Shatta.



Confirming the statement, the popular Dancehall musician named young Island as a blessing. "That kid (Island), it is good that Medikal gave birth to her. When she touches my money, I get more money," these were the words of Shatta.



Fast forward to April 29, 2023, Michy, a former fiancée of Shatta Wale and mother of his child, Majesty, has clashed with Medikal over what she describes as the rapper's attempt to shield his friend.



She took to Snapchat to publish a video where she traded insults with Medikal, the man she wrongfully judged.



It seems that Michy did not pay critical attention to the said radio interview where Medikal acknowledged Shatta for paying his daughter's fees.



On the account of an infuriated Michy, Medikal claimed that her son, Majesty, had his fees paid for a year by his father, when in fact, she hadn't received any money from Shatta Wale.



Social media users who have reacted to the trending video wrote that Michy goofed when she attacked the friend of her former lover without evidence.



Check out the conversation between the two:



Michy: I want to ask you this, you claimed Majesty's school fees are paid in full for a whole year. Which account did you pay the money into? Let him break it up, MDK let me capture your swag. I am beefing with you, which account did you people pay the one-year school fees?



Medikal: "'No, no, I was talking about Island ( his daughter)."



Michy: "Island is not Wale's child, you thought I wasn't going to ask you about that statement you made? I guess Wale never told you that I am a 'don dada'. Medikal, if you are dealing with me, deal with me carefully.



Medikal: God bless you...respect yourself."



Michy: "You respect your f**king self! You dey do follow back too much. Beyond Control."





















