Check out the list of artistes who won two awards and more

The 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Awards was a night to remember as the music industry's finest talents were recognized and celebrated for their exceptional work.



The event, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre, attracted a large audience of music enthusiasts and industry insiders.



Black Sherif emerged as one of the night's biggest winners, walking away with three awards.



He won the Best Music Video of the Year award for his hit song ‘Konongo Kaya,’ the Artiste of the Year award, and the Most Popular Song of the Year award for his chart-topping single ‘Second Sermon.’







Stonebwoy, a multiple award-winning artist, also scooped two awards. He won the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year award for his song ‘Atia’ and the Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year award.







Sarkodie, one of Ghana's biggest music stars, won two awards at the ceremony. He was named the Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year and also won the Best Collaboration of the Year award for his song "Countryside," which features Black Sherif.







Perez Music, a talented Ghanaian musician, was also among the winners. He won the Songwriter of the Year award for his song ‘Hewale Lala’ and the Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year award for his song ‘Yaayi.’







Camidoh, another rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, won two awards on the night. He won the Best Afrobeat Song of the Year award for his song ‘Sugarcane Remix,’ which features King Promise, Mayorkun, and Darkoo. He also won the Best International Collaboration of the Year award for the same song.







Finally, Lasmid won two awards, including the Best New Artiste of the Year award and the Best Hiplife Song of the Year award for his song ‘Friday Night.’







The awards ceremony was a fitting tribute to Ghana's vibrant and diverse music industry, highlighting the incredible talent and creativity that exists within it.



















