Entertainment of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: braperucci.africa

Check out stunning birthday photos of Stonebwoy's daughter

Catherine-Jidula Satekla, daughter of Stonebwoy

Catherine-Jidula Satekla, the first daughter of Ghanaian dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa turned a year older yesterday.



The beautiful 3-year old who has become a favourite and quite popular on the internet was born on the 30th of December, 2017 and is the elder of the couple’s two kids.



In new photos shared on her Instagram which is run by her parents, the little princess is seen grinning from ear to ear in a yellow dress and a tiara holding a lollipop.



The new birthday images have spread like wildfire and garnered over 9k likes in two hours-a mark of a true celeb kid and superstar in the making.



Her mum also shared some sentimental words on her personal account.



She wrote:







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Several Ghanaian celebrities including Serwaa Amihere have all wished the lovely girl a happy birthday.Take a look at some of her birthday photos: