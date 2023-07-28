Check out some pictures from Samini’s graduation

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Samini has successfully graduated from GIMPA Business School.



One would recall that the musician some time ago mentioned his reason for staying off music, explaining that he was pursuing a degree in Project Management and waiting for his graduation ceremony.



Samini then announced his comeback and in a post shared on social media, he said: “4 years ago I decided to challenge myself to a promise I made to my own damn self after high school. That I would one day go back and do a university education just to complete the journey if not for anything to make Mama proud since she was my biggest fan and played a major role in how I got to convince my family to allow me to choose music over books.



"Today I’m proud to tell all my loved ones and well-wishers that I’m Officially done with my exams for my PROJECT MANAGEMENT DEGREE PROGRAM at GIMPA BUSINESS SCHOOL and am awaiting Graduationz... Morale. YOU CAN DO IT NO MATTER HOW LATE. BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. Back to the music. Lol. Dem no ready for what’s cooking smh.”



Interestingly, during his four year journey at GIMPA, Samini was elected as the Student Representative Council (SRC) president of the school.



Samini, on July 28, 2023, shared some amazing pictures of his graduation ceremony on his Facebook page.



Captured in a black suit with a green tie and wearing his graduation gown, the musician stated that he has finally attained a degree in Project Management and also showed his appreciation to the school for the opportunity and experience they gave him.



Under the pictures shared, he wrote: Bagged my degree in #projectmanagement after 4 years on the #Greenhill #TGBTG …. Thank you @gimpa_greenhill #akyesaaaaaaaaaa





