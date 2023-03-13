Check out Tems 'view-blocking' gown at the Oscars

Entertainment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Nigerian music star Tems who was at the 95th Oscar Awards ceremony in all her glory was undoubtedly one of the favourites on the red carpet with her lovely Lever Couture white gown.



The awards ceremony ended with the music star making headlines alongside winners of the night for her choice of wardrobe, a gown that came along with a headpiece wrapped around the back of her head obstructing the view of some guests.



Some social media users have slammed the award-winning singer for blocking the view of guests who were seated behind her at the Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater.



The nominee's choice of outfit has been termed as inappropriate for the occasion although she made it among the best-dressed celebrities.



Tems got nominated for best original song for her contribution to 'Lift Me Up' which Rihanna performed in the movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.



Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

Lmfao pic.twitter.com/fj592prl3s — Frank Ellerbe | Techniq ???? NYC (@TechniqTV) March 13, 2023

I’m cryinnnnnnn



tems got that lady fighting for her life pic.twitter.com/Js06VdbyyU — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023

Interviewer: “what’s your highlight of tonight’s oscar awards”



The man behind Tems: “I couldn’t see anything, Tems stole the show” pic.twitter.com/79EdZBNmMG — ???????????????????? ???? (@TheMahleek) March 13, 2023

