Check out Ohemaa Woyeje‘s ‘heartwarming’ message to husband

Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje and husband

Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, has been in the news following some shocking revelations made in her recent interview on the Delay Show.



According to Ohemaa, infidelity in her marriage won't be the reason why she will divorce her beloved husband, adding that she will gladly accept her husband even when she finds him in bed with a madwoman.



“If your husband cheats on you, don’t kill the person. Even if I meet my husband sleeping with a madwoman, I will pick him up, take him back home and clean him up,” she revealed.



Not long after this revelation, the radio personality, in a recent post to mark her husband's birthday, penned down a romantic message to her “ Rasta husband” affirming her unflinching love.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her verified Instagram, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my Rasta husband. Our love life turns people’s blood pressure bia. Catching u soon for more orgasms, more bedroom antics. Love u and our Princess @maswoyeje says hbd Daddy. #OneLuv #AdjoaRasta #inobore.”



A second photo that captured Ohemaa Woyeje in the arms of her husband also had the caption: “Unquenchable #AdjoaRasta #Inobore.”





Check out the posts below:



