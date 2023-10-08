Check out Ofori Sarpong's daughter and husband's 'hot moves' with King Promise at wedding

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The wedding ceremony between Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of business mogul, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and her beloved took place in Accra yesterday, Saturday, October 7, 2021.



In attendance at the wedding were many celebrities, important media personalities, high profile individuals including musicians.



But what is a wedding without music? The reception after the church wedding came to life when artistes including King Promise, Akwaboah, and Kuami Eugene graced the occasion with highly enjoyable hit songs causing an atmosphere of pure bliss.



The couple; Mandy and George, now Mr and Mrs Locher were spotted in videos making rounds online having a good time displaying their dance moves.



The 'Terminator' challenge by King Promise featured as the couple boogied with the various artistes who performed.



Smiling from ear to ear, the couple took to the dance floor and absolutely "killed it". Nana Ama McBrown joined in as everyone present cheered on while they displayed "Amapiano" moves.



Check out some videos below;





. @IamKingPromise graces the stage, captivating hearts with his hit song #Terminator at the wedding reception of Mr. and Mrs. Locher! #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/0U6Rj6iZ7c — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 8, 2023

ASS/AW