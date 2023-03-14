Check out McBrown's latest message amidst backlash after exiting Despite Media

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Media personality Nana Ama McBrown has dominated headlines and social media conversations following her unveiling as the latest addition to Media General.



The former host of UTV's United Showbiz has made some 'enemies' following her decision to move from Despite Media where she hosted United Showbiz.



Amidst the congratulatory messages as well as the backlash, McBrown a day after her big move published a TikTok video where she borrowed the words of viral Instagram audio to reiterate how God's favour can catapult a person to higher heights when they least expected.



"When the favour of God is on your life, things will be reversed and rearranged to work in your favour. People will go out of their way to help you and to bless you and do good for you.



"So repeat this after me: I am blessed and highly favoured. The favour of God is operating and functioning in my life. It surrounds my life as a shield. His favour goes before me," the actress said.



McBrown is not just famed for her movies but has also made a name for herself in the media space coupled with a tall list of ambassadorial deals.





Also speaking on 3FM on Tuesday, March 14 she announced that she feels settled and relieved.



"You have no idea how I am relieved and happy that I am part of this family. You have no idea...I wasn't expecting the grand welcome...to have Captain Smart and the rest wear my t-shirt with Berla around, going live, yourself, Jonnie, and the drums. I wasn't expecting that, It was beautiful. Right there I felt at home," McBrown disclosed.





