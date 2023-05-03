Check out EL’s interesting plans for 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Elorm Adablah, chiefly known as EL, has highlighted some of his plans for the year 2023.



His intent for the rest of the year, spans from spearheading some charity events, to finally settling down with the woman of his dreams.



"I want to donate to a charity that has got to do with Sickle Cell patients. They hold a very special place in my heart and so am looking for the best way to do that. I am also looking to signing some artistes as well. There are too many talents that are going waste in this environment we are in. I am looking to use my platform to help to unearth and develop.



"I am looking to get married. Probably by the need of this year but it has an impact on my life a lot because I believe that those types of decisions really take your life,” he established in an interview with Boomplay.



The V.O Nation boss, also intends to actively pursue music after a long hiatus, adding that, his new single ‘Chop Life’ is set to experience a massive promotion.



Not forgetting the plans to also expand his reach, as well as pursue more partnerships and opportunities.



"I am looking forward to having the new music am releasing reach a very worldwide audience. A mass audience that has previously not been tapped by me and so I am looking for opportunities and partnerships to make it happen,” he maintained.



"I am just looking to live my life to the max and to the fullest and to be the best version of myself," he added.















