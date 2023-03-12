Check out Costa Titch's last electric performance in Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 March 2023

The sudden demise of South African rapper, Costa Titch, during a live performance on Saturday, March 11, has sent chills down the spine of music lovers, especially fans of the musician.



Costa Tich, better known for his hit song 'Big Flexa', was in Ghana a few months ago and performed at the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert organized by Stonebwoy.



It was a memorable night at the Grand Arena when the South African Amapiano musician who doubles as a dancer took to stage to deliver one of the best performances at the concert.



Costa was taken by surprise at the response from Ghanaians who sang along to his tune.



News of the musician's death broke after he fell and collapsed on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg.



The singer was 28 years old.





Check out Costa's performance captured by GhanaWeb:









