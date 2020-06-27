xxxxxxxxxxx of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: happyghana.com

Check out Chris Attoh’s new look

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, is back on the street after the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The movie star, known for his amazing fashion sense, stepped out simple but as usual, he made a big fashion statement.



Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication and Mr Attoh showed it with his cream shirt and matching tracksuit.



He went for a no-shaved beard and complemented his look with black and white sneakers and dark sunglasses.



He captioned his post “loving this awesome %100 vegan sustainable brand, @shopbluedistrict. Whatever you do in life, don’t get stuck where you are comfortable, you’ve got to keep walking and growing. Happy mid-week y’all.”



Check out the photos below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.