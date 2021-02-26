Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

Check out Bob Pixel's final post on social media before his death

The late Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as 'Bob Pixel'

His last post on social media was on his birthday January 22, 2021.

On this day, Bob Pixel did not post a fancy picture of himself with ‘eye catching’ captions but rather he shared a picture of a man who, according to him, changed his life forever.



Narrating how the man helped change his concept about life, Bobbie said the gentleman (Carlos) told him a story about how he regrets not being able to pursue his dreams (photography) due to uncontrollable circumstances and stereotypes associated with the profession.



According to Bobbie, he counted himself lucky to have been in a profession that someone else did not get the opportunity to venture into and that caused him to do it better and create an impact.



Using, Carlos as a case study, Bobbie encouraged the youth to be determined about their passion and not let anyone deter them from achieving their goal.



He also asked individuals who for some reason have been denied the chance into the university to explore their talents.



Bob was of the view that universities should produce graduates who could delve more into their passion and not just a workforce who toil solely for the money and nothing else.



“When I was a kid I always dreamt of pursuing something I really love when I got into the university; which is art and photography. I was not given this opportunity to pursue it so I ended up diverting into something I had no idea about. I had to accept what I was given and find a way to gained interest in it. But one thing is that I'll never give up on what I've always dreamt of becoming." These were the words of Carlos, a young passionate lad who I met only a few days ago but managed to leave a huge impression on me.



“His narrate, I believe, resonates with that of other young people whose passions and dreams are cut short by our universities by either admitting them into courses they neither have interest nor foundations to pursue it; or not admitting them at all. Producing graduates and a workforce who work solely for the money and nothing else. It's about time these universities looked into the effects of their system. A simple motivation letter is one solution,” his post read.



Bob Pixel, as the photographer is known in the industry, was reported dead on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The cause of his death is unknown.



Aside from documenting events such as festivals and funerals of some prominent personalities, Bob worked with many celebrities actress Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, actor and politician John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donkor, actress Jackie Appiah, and actor James Gardiner.





